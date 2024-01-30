Council invites community grant applications

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is now inviting applications for community grants in financial year 2024-2025 and beyond.

Any charity, voluntary or not-for-profit group which is constituted or has a steering group along with its own bank account, can apply for one-off grants of up to £500 for specific projects to be completed within a year. This could be the purchase of equipment, training for volunteers or to subsidise a trip or activity for group members. If there is a clear community benefit, the council will be pleased to consider it! Applications from organisations representing the arts or sports should apply separately to the Leighton-Linslade Arts Forum (www.llaf.org.uk) or Leighton-Linslade Sports Council respectively (https://leightonlinsladesports.com/)

However, for groups looking for more fundamental support with ongoing operating costs, why not consider applying for a 4-year Guaranteed Grant? Available for larger sums of money, grants are index linked annually and groups only need to apply once at the start of the four-year term, as long as they provide their accounts along with a report on grant expenditure each year. Fifteen local organisations providing a range of activities and services have been benefitting from this funding over the last four years and we look forward to receiving applications for this next term.

To find out more about eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit the town council website. The deadline for applications is Friday, 19 April in order for applications to be considered by committee on 13 May.