Here are the planning applications submitted this week from across the Leighton Buzzard area
83 Cotefield Drive, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02658/FULL)
Single storey rear extension, single storey side/rear infill extension & part garage conversion
15 Knaves Hill, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02723/FULL)
Erection of a first floor rear extension with Juilet balcony and roof lights.
Tesco Stores Ltd, Vimy Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02730/PASP)
Prior Approval for the Installation, Alteration or Replacement of other Solar Photovoltaics (PV) equipment on the roofs of non-domestic buildings: Installation of a 104.04 kWp Solar Photovoltaics array to the existing roof area
28 Hartwell Crescent, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02737/FULL)
Loft conversion with rear dormer and front rooflights
35 Rothschild Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02747/FULL)
Single storey side and rear extension
47 Grove Road, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02824/LDCP)
Lawful Development Certificate Proposed: Erection of an outbuilding
You can find more details of planning applications at the council's planning portal.
