Here are the planning applications submitted this week from across the Leighton Buzzard area

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:53 BST
Planning applications. Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
83 Cotefield Drive, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02658/FULL)

Single storey rear extension, single storey side/rear infill extension & part garage conversion

15 Knaves Hill, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02723/FULL)

Erection of a first floor rear extension with Juilet balcony and roof lights.

Tesco Stores Ltd, Vimy Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02730/PASP)

Prior Approval for the Installation, Alteration or Replacement of other Solar Photovoltaics (PV) equipment on the roofs of non-domestic buildings: Installation of a 104.04 kWp Solar Photovoltaics array to the existing roof area

28 Hartwell Crescent, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02737/FULL)

Loft conversion with rear dormer and front rooflights

35 Rothschild Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02747/FULL)

Single storey side and rear extension

47 Grove Road, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02824/LDCP)

Lawful Development Certificate Proposed: Erection of an outbuilding

You can find more details of planning applications at the council's planning portal.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

