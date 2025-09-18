Here are the planning applications submitted this week from across the Leighton Buzzard area

Planning applications. Photo: National World

Here are the planning applications this week from across the Leighton Buzzard area.

83 Cotefield Drive, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02658/FULL)

Single storey rear extension, single storey side/rear infill extension & part garage conversion

15 Knaves Hill, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02723/FULL)

Erection of a first floor rear extension with Juilet balcony and roof lights.

Tesco Stores Ltd, Vimy Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02730/PASP)

Prior Approval for the Installation, Alteration or Replacement of other Solar Photovoltaics (PV) equipment on the roofs of non-domestic buildings: Installation of a 104.04 kWp Solar Photovoltaics array to the existing roof area

28 Hartwell Crescent, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02737/FULL)

Loft conversion with rear dormer and front rooflights

35 Rothschild Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02747/FULL)

Single storey side and rear extension

47 Grove Road, Leighton Buzzard (CB/25/02824/LDCP)

Lawful Development Certificate Proposed: Erection of an outbuilding

