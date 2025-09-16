Leighton Buzzard pub will stay open after second licence review over noise complaints

The Black Horse in Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Google Maps

A Leighton Buzzard community pub has avoided having its licence revoked, after noise complaints from neighbours had put its future in doubt.

The Black Horse at 21 North Street faced a second licence review in 12 months, with the Central Bedfordshire Council’s licensing sub-committee proceedings adjourned last month to allow more time for case preparation.

Licensing solicitor Sarah Taylor for owner George Roberts told the hearing he took over the pub in November 2023 and made a £300,000 investment in the building, including decorating it and soundproofing.

“This isn’t a problem premises,” she said. “It’s not a high velocity nightclub, which attracts trouble or people who cause crime and disorder.”

But Bedfordshire Police “wholeheartedly” supported the request from the licensing authority to revoke the premises licence and invited CBC’s licensing sub-committee to do so, according to a report to the sub-committee.

County force licensing officer PC Darren Welch said: “It appears Mr Roberts we should say is very reluctant, rather than refuses, to join Pubwatch in Leighton Buzzard.”

Conservative Caddington councillor Kevin Collins explained the sub-committee’s decision, saying: “The previous review resulted in conditions being imposed on the premises licence.

“There are concerns from the police and the licensing authority that those conditions haven’t achieved the aim of an improvement in circumstances and behaviour.

“The licensing authority alleges hearing music after 11pm, one of the limits on these conditions, but it wasn’t proven that this was live music.

“Mr Roberts has no faith in the licensing authority or Bedfordshire Police, while they don’t believe he can effectively carry out his duties as the premises supervisor.

“This sub-committee has decided the application by the licensing authority for full revocation of the premises licence isn’t upheld. But George Roberts will be removed as the designated premises supervisor of the pub.

“The Black Horse licensing conditions are modified to allow for live music to be played between 10am and 11pm from Monday to Sunday. The noise management policy must be implemented by the premises and reviewed within three months, and every six months thereafter.

“Written evidence of the review must be submitted to the licensing authority. A CCTV system will be installed and operated at all times when licensable activities are taking place.

“CCTV cameras will cover entry and exit points of the premises and where licensable activities are taking place,” added councillor Collins, who chaired the sub-committee.

“CCTV images will be stored for a minimum of 31 days. At the request of an authorised officer, a copy of the downloaded footage will be provided within 72 hours.”

The sub-committee’s decision is subject to appeal, which has to be made to the magistrates court within 21 days.

The pub management posted afterwards on social media: “We’re pleased to announce we successfully defended the claims from neighbours, the council (CBC) and Bedfordshire Police that we’d broken licensing laws, as well as their calls for our licence to be revoked and the pub closed.

“We’re open and will soon be serving food all day and offering en-suite accommodation, now this dark cloud over us has been removed and we can look forward to a brighter future.”