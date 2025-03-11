Lidl submits plans for new store in Leighton Buzzard

View of the Lidl logo on a shop (Photo by VINCENT FEURAY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Lidl has submitted plans for a new store that will create 40 jobs on the Spinney Park Industrial Estate in Leighton Buzzard.

The German-owned supermarket company Lidl GB Limited announced the proposal in November – and has submitted now full plans to Central Bedfordshire Council for its premises on a three-acre site off Billington Road.

The application is for a food store with an access, parking for 130 vehicles, cycle storage for 12 bikes, landscaping and other works. It would create 40 full-time equivalent posts, while the internal floorspace of the supermarket would cover 2,185sqm.

This location has been used previously for employment purposes, but is currently empty, according to the planning application. The store would be open from 7am to 11pm seven days a week.

The site is covered with soft earth and vegetation, between the Harmill Industrial Estate and a new residential development, explained a design and access statement of CarneySweeney Planning.

“Lidl’s objectives are to invest in this part of the town to boost the quality of convenience goods shopping in the area, to provide a new food store which is efficient in its layout and consistent with the latest standards, and build a premises that substantially improves the site with high quality landscaping.

“Currently vacant, this land has been used previously for industrial purposes. The former industrial units were demolished in 2017 and the site filled with compacted earth since then, allowing vegetation to grow.

“Access for vehicles is available from the entrance along Billington Road to the east. The site benefits from good links to public transport. There are three bus stops located nearby, the closest being 70 metres from the site entrance.

“Pedestrian and cycle routes provide convenient and sustainable connections to the surrounding areas, including nearby industrial estates and several residential developments.

“Pedestrians can access the store directly from Chartmoor Road, as well as Billington Road, with links available to the neighbouring residential areas and local bus stops.”

Concerns have previously been raised over traffic congestion at the site if the plans go ahead.

Gennaro Borrelli, chairman of LB First, said: “"Billington Road is a major route into the town and planners should take into account the traffic issue already resulting from Grovebury Road, which is a nightmare. It’s a busy industrial area with lots of lorries, vans and HGVs so the extra traffic generated by a new supermarket in he area would be a potential pinch point for traffic in and out of town.”

But he welcomed the plans for the supermarket to come to the town.

The design and access statement continues: “A sensitive landscaping strategy is proposed, with scattered tree planting and native hedges along the eastern, southern and northern boundaries to visually integrate the site into the surrounding area and retain the natural character as much as possible.

“The height of the store broadly reflects that of the nearby college building to the north, while the appearance and materials have been chosen to be consistent with built development in the wider surrounds,” added the statement.

“Throughout the design process, careful consideration has been given to making the building as energy efficient as possible during the construction and operational phases of the development.

“The proposed scheme seeks to bring a new food store to Leighton Buzzard, providing greater choice to local communities. This premises would be constructed to a high quality with sensitivity to the local environment.

“It would use contemporary and sustainable design and materials to create an attractive building which is appropriate to its surrounding environment. The project uses its locality to ensure good accessibility and promote sustainable transport methods.”

CBC’s development management committee is expected to consider the supermarket scheme in due course.