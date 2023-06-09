Wider parking issues in Leighton Buzzard town centre "a burning issue", meeting told

A solution to parking issues in Leighton Buzzard town centre is “a burning issue”, a meeting was warned.

Such an outcome would need to be part of a wider investigation by Central Bedfordshire Council highways officers.

A CBC traffic management meeting was considering entrance works planned for the 63-bedroom Marigold House, which is being built on the former police station and magistrates court site in Hockliffe Road.

Project manager for building design consultants Concertus Chris Hogarth explained: “The scheme includes the new care home entrance and the relocation of a bus stop about 50m away from its current position, with road markings for the bus stop and double yellow lines.

“Three complaints about a loss of parking were received. The three spaces residents referred to weren’t public spaces. While the care home has parking provision, these spaces are for the staff and visitors.

“We seek approval to enable a streets work licence to be issued. The proposed works are funded by the project budget for the care home, and are due for completion in October.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor Kevin Pughe said: “I appreciate the project manager is unable to look at the bigger picture.

“But I would ask CBC consider an area wide residents’ parking scheme as a priority in Leighton Buzzard, so if you can’t park in Hockliffe Road you can on a permit elsewhere.

“There’s quite a strong feeling among local residents that the town centre should have residential parking permits. I would ask the council push it up the list as it’s a burning issue.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey agreed, saying: “During the past two years of talks around Marigold House, it has been raised many times that this is a fast road and the pavements are narrow.

“If you want to take a friend out in a wheelchair, it’s not an easy or pleasant environment with the crossings and the traffic speed. I’m disappointed that more hasn’t come back about the issues mentioned around that.

“There was a petition about two years ago over traffic speeds, particularly because of mothers with children finding it dangerous.

“We need a broader look at this road, and a real desire for an area wide approach to the parking issue as being the most effective use of officer time and energy.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor David Bligh added: “Hockliffe Road is difficult to park on in places. It’s a fairly narrow section where the care home entrance will be situated. There might be some virtue in having permits.”

Independent Houghton Conquest and Haynes councillor Rebecca Hares, who chairs the meeting, said: “Unfortunately what’s being requested by residents and councillors falls outside of the ability of this agenda item to enforce that.

“We can encourage you to take this offline with officers and investigate the wider area. A reduction is public parking isn’t happening here because those spaces were in private ownership before.”