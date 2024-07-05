Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Results from Thursday's general election are coming in, and in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Labour Party candidate Alex Mayer has won the seat.

This is a new constituency, replacing the former South West Bedfordshire seat – which had been held by Conservative Andrew Selous since 2001.

While the boundary is widely unchanged, Eaton Bray is now part of the new constituency of Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

The voter turnout in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard was 72.9 per cent.

Results have been counted

Elected: Alex Mayer (Labour) - 14,976

Emma Holland-Lindsay (Lib Dem) – 6,497

Andrew Selous (Conservative) – 14,309

Harry Palmer (Reform UK) – 8,071

Sukhinder Paul Hundal (Green Party) – 2,115

Antonio Vitiello (Patriots Alliance) – 77

The new MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard said: “It’s a great honour to serve the people of Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Houghton Regis and villages. This is a once in a generation moment of change.

“Keir Starmer changed the Labour Party and I am proud to be part of a Government that can now start to change the country. It won’t be easy and there will be tough decisions and trade offs ahead.”

Ms Mayer has become the area’s first Labour MP in more than half a century after defeating Andrew Selous with a majority of 665.

She continued: “This is a victory for integrity: no more one rule for them, another for everyone else. It’s a victory for stability: never forget the economic chaos for which the British people are still paying the price.

“It’s a victory for public services: decimated these last 14 years. It’s a victory for the climate: with a Government ready to rise to the biggest challenge of our time. This is a victory for change.