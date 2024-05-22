Leighton Buzzard's MP confirms he will stand again as general election announced
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Selous, who lives in Studham, has served the constituency since 2001 and will be fighting to keep his place in the House of Commons.
His announcement follows the Prime Minister’s speech at Downing Street this evening (May 22), with Rishi Sunak stating that a general election will be held on July 4.
Mr Selous told the LBO: “I am as passionate about fighting for my constituents and this wonderful part of Bedfordshire today as I was when first elected. I look forward to engaging with residents on all of the issues they are concerned about as I do week and week out.
"At the heart of this campaign will be the question of who has the best plans to help people start and expand a business because that is what pays for all the public services we care about and without a dynamic economy the promises of politicians are worthless.”