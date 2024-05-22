Leighton Buzzard's MP confirms he will stand again as general election announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton Buzzard’s MP has confirmed that he is to stand again as the Conservative candidate for South West Bedfordshire.

Andrew Selous, who lives in Studham, has served the constituency since 2001 and will be fighting to keep his place in the House of Commons.

Mr Selous told the LBO: “I am as passionate about fighting for my constituents and this wonderful part of Bedfordshire today as I was when first elected. I look forward to engaging with residents on all of the issues they are concerned about as I do week and week out.

Andrew Selous MP.