Leighton-Linslade Town Council welcomes Freedom Day but will 'carefully monitor' local Covid-19 situation

Leighton-Linslade Town Council has welcomed the government announcement that 'Freedom Day' will go ahead on Monday, but says it will "carefully monitor" the local Covid-19 situation.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that England would go ahead with the lifting of rules on July 19, meaning the legal requirement to wear face coverings in some enclosed public places will be removed. The decision also allows nightclubs to reopen and limits on capacity to be removed for all venues and events.

The council has a number of events coming up, including its Films in the Paddocks, while it is also hoping to hold an event in the future to commemorate the pandemic.

The White House. Photo: Graham Mountford.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "As a council, our responsibility remains to all our community and this will continue to be reflected in the way our events, operations and meetings are conducted. Whilst 'Freedom Day' is welcomed, the council will continue to carefully monitor the local Covid-19 situation to ensure that wherever possible, any of our events, operations and meetings will not contribute to increases in the spread of the virus.

"On this basis, the Films in the Paddocks event which is to take place 31st July and 1st August will remain a reservation only event. Ticket reservations can be made on line www.ticketsource.co.uk/leighton-linslade or by phoning 01525 631911.

"Throughout the pandemic, businesses have been forced to adapt in order to continue trading. As restrictions ease, business owners will undoubtedly respond with measures appropriate to their own business situation. Likewise, there are many vulnerable individuals who remain nervous and as a society, we should do what we can to ensure they feel comfortable when out within the community by respecting their own personal space.