Spotlight on volunteering as Leighton-Linslade public invited to put questions to council at Annual Parish Meeting

The role of volunteering and the huge impact of the pandemic on local organisations will put in the spotlight as Leighton-Linslade Town Council holds its Annual Parish Meeting this month.

The meeting is an opportunity to find out what the council has been doing and for electors in the parish to ask any questions they may have. This year's meeting will take place at the library theatre on Monday, March 21 from 7:30pm until 9pm.

Questions should be about the council’s areas of responsibility: parks and open spaces, play areas, cemeteries, allotments, market, community events, community grants and awards. You can ask a question on the night, or in advance via the council's website www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk. If they can’t answer the question on the night, the council will publish the questions and answers afterwards on its website.

Should the formal meeting finish earlier than 9pm, there will then be opportunity for an informal chat with town council representatives or to ask questions 1-1 rather than in

the formal meeting.

A council spokesman said: "This year we’d like to focus on volunteering, in recognition of the huge impact of the pandemic on our local charity and voluntary groups. Representatives of Community Voluntary Service Beds and Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity will be present in the theatre lounge to chat informally about the support they can offer groups - from

signposting to funding sources, to helping with governance issues or how to manage volunteers - and local schemes such as Timebanking.

"Town Council representatives will also be available to talk about community grant schemes and discounted use of our facilities for not-for-profit groups. So if you’re part of a group that is trying to resume activities, recruit volunteers or source funding, come along and find out more.