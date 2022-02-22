Power outage on National Grid caused disruption to Linslade water supply
Anglian Water was called to Linslade at the weekend
Many Linslade residents found themselves with little or no water at the weekend as storms caused a power cut on the National Grid.
Anglian Water was called out restart pumps which had failed due to the outage, while its team also fixed a burst main in the Stoke Road area.
Areas reporting low pressure included Lomond Drive, Delamere Gardens, and Bideford Green.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Due to a power outage on the national grid caused by the storms over the weekend some of our customers experience a loss of water on Saturday.
"This has since been returned to all customers.”