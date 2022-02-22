Power outage on National Grid caused disruption to Linslade water supply

Many Linslade residents found themselves with little or no water at the weekend as storms caused a power cut on the National Grid.

Anglian Water was called out restart pumps which had failed due to the outage, while its team also fixed a burst main in the Stoke Road area.

Areas reporting low pressure included Lomond Drive, Delamere Gardens, and Bideford Green.

Anglian Water

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Due to a power outage on the national grid caused by the storms over the weekend some of our customers experience a loss of water on Saturday.