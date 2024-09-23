A5/Woburn Road junction at Hockliffe still closed due to flooding after road shut off yesterday
The A5/Woburn Road junction at Hockliffe remains closed due to flooding – and Central Bedfordshire is under an amber weather alert.
The area was closed yesterday and Bedfordshire Police issued an alert at 9.41pm (September 22).
It is advised that drivers find an alternative route and avoid the area.
For more information about the flooding in the Leighton Buzzard area, click here.
An assistance centre has been set up at Meadow Way Community Centre for anyone who is affected.
To help us spread the word about flooded areas/streets, please email [email protected] or call reporter Jo Robinson on 07803 506183.
