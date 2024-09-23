Flood alert. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images).

The A5/Woburn Road junction at Hockliffe remains closed due to flooding – and Central Bedfordshire is under an amber weather alert.

The area was closed yesterday and Bedfordshire Police issued an alert at 9.41pm (September 22).

It is advised that drivers find an alternative route and avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the flooding in the Leighton Buzzard area, click here.

An assistance centre has been set up at Meadow Way Community Centre for anyone who is affected.

To help us spread the word about flooded areas/streets, please email [email protected] or call reporter Jo Robinson on 07803 506183.