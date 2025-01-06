Amber flood warning for River Ouzel in Leighton Buzzard
An amber flood alert has been issued today (January 6) for the River Ouzel in Leighton Buzzard.
The government has warned that "flooding is possible" following recent rainfall and snowmelt.
Areas most at risk are those around the River Ouzel from Leighton Buzzard to Willen, including Clipstone Brook and Water Eaton Brook.
The gov.uk website states: "Further light rainfall is expected today, which will keep river levels high and could also lead to some surface water problems. Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
"We are monitoring the situation."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.