Call for safety measures action to be sped up over "terrifying" bypass near Leighton Buzzard after latest crash

Campaigners for better road safety on the “terrifying” A505 south of Leighton Buzzard are urging prompt action after the latest accident.

An e-petition demanding safety measures now has 3,720 signatures for the stretch of road where four people have died during the past six years.

A motorist was seriously injured on the westbound junction of the bypass at Leighton Road last month.

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal A505 bypass crash which claimed the life of Brandan Moriarty in March 2022

Local businesswoman Jo Walters has written to Central Bedfordshire Council and Leighton Buzzard councillors asking: “How long are we going to be fobbed off? So far I see no progress with anything being done.

“Local people are very concerned. I’ve travelled on this road daily for more than five years. It’s terrifying. Can someone please do something about this.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North and town councillor Kevin Pughe wrote to CBC’s highways department voicing her fears.

“I note there has been more than 50 accidents within six years on this stretch of road A4146/A505 south of the town and four fatalities,” he explained.

Police accident sign

“CBC commissioned a collision data analysis report from Ringway Jacobs, which made several recommendations.

“A review of current signs was planned, as well as design work to identify areas for improved safety measures.

“Please can you update me on what progress has been made on implementing these road safety recommendations, and any other safety initiatives that are being considered.”

In reply, assistant director highways Gary Powell explained: “This road starts from Watling Road at Houghton Regis heading west towards Leighton Buzzard to the A4146/A418 Wing Road junction, and is just over six miles long.

“It’s been acknowledged there have been about 50 personal injury accidents along this route from April 2016 to March 2022.

“Some of these incidents are because of common types of error, such as:

46 per cent or 23 of them involved failure to look properly;

24 per cent or 12 of these failure to judge another person’s speed or direction;

18 per cent or nine were caused by careless or reckless driving by someone in a hurry;

and 12 per cent or six were the result of a driver exceeding the speed limit.

“A petition was presented to a CBC traffic management meeting in January. This data analysed by Ringway Jacobs was discussed.

“It was agreed to allocate a budget for a design feasibility study and to produce a scheme to address road safety along this route, taking into account the speed limits.

“This is currently on our annual plan for a project design and our new contractor Milestone Infrastructure is in the process of drawing up a road safety improvement scheme.

“Once the design has been completed, we can report back with recommendations for the proposed safety measures along this route, on which we would then hold a consultation process.”