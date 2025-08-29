Hockliffe Street and Plantation Road in Leighton Buzzard to shut for roadworks

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 29th Aug 2025, 09:48 BST
Road closed sign. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Two Leighton Buzzard roads are set to close next month.

A short section of Hockliffe Street from outside number 21A is set to close from September 1 to 4 for link box replacement. It will be shut between 8am and 6pm daily, with no diversion route available.

And the stretch of Plantation Road from the golf course car park entrance to Linslade Road will be closed for resurfacing and road marking from September 17 to 24. The closure will be in effect from 8am to 6pm daily. The diversion route is via Heath Road, Leighton Road and Linslade Road.

Meanwhile, Leighton Road in Eggington will close from September 1 to 3. The road outside the Hockliffe Grounds farm grain store will be closed at all times for mains connection work, with the diversion running along the A5, A505, A4146, A4012 and Hockliffe Road.

You can find details of road closures via the public notices portal.

