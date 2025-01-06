Leighton Buzzard tidy tip reopens after technical issue
Leighton Buzzard tidy tip has reopened after it was forced to close this morning (January 6).
The site had to shut its doors due to a technical issue – and people were advised to use the Thorn centre, Houghton Regis, instead.
Central Bedfordshire Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
