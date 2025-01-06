Leighton Buzzard tidy tip reopens after technical issue

By Jo Robinson
Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:21 GMT
Tidy tip news. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.Tidy tip news. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.
Tidy tip news. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.
Leighton Buzzard tidy tip has reopened after it was forced to close this morning (January 6).

The site had to shut its doors due to a technical issue – and people were advised to use the Thorn centre, Houghton Regis, instead.

Central Bedfordshire Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

