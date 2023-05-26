Just Stop Oil protestors launched orange paint over a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Thursday (May 25). In wake of the incident, the Metropolitan Police said three people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

In a tweet, the force said: "Officers responded to an incident at [the] Chelsea Flower Show this morning. Three people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a #JSO (Just Stop Oil) protest. Enquiries are ongoing."

The organisation, who have disrupted many high profile events, confirmed that three women from the group had thrown paint over the RBC Dolphin Garden, which was designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes, at around 9am.

The group said on Twitter that one of the protesters asked: "What use is a garden if you can’t eat?" I live in a small town that has flooded five times in the last eight years. Dirty sewage-filled flood water, pouring into homes, classrooms, and gardens."

A spokesperson for the group added: "Cries of dismay could be heard from the public, though this later changed to applause and cries of ‘Well done’."

Just Stop Oil named the three women who took part in the demonstration. They are Stephanie Golder, 35, Rosa Hicks, 28 and 58-year-old Naomi Goddard, who is a retired landscape engineer.

Ms Goddard, from Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, said following her arrest: "I know that by carrying out this action, I risk losing my job, my livelihood and my reputation, but it is what I have to do right now.