The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is set to update its guidance for drivers with eye conditions, according to reports. The agency is said to have made the move after the Association of Optometrists (AOP) “raised serious concerns” over the published list of notifiable health conditions last year.

DVLA said the change was “so extensive that it could apply to almost every driver who receives a sight test.” In response, the AOP claims that the DVLA has agreed to revise the list, with updated guidance due to be published “in the coming weeks”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AOP chief executive Adam Sampson told The Independent : “We’ve continued to have an open dialogue with the DVLA on this important issue to work towards a pragmatic solution for our members, patients and the DVLA.

“The extent of the original list really would have been problematic for so many so we’re incredibly pleased to see that the DVLA have listened to the advice of the sector. The move is sure to remove an unnecessary administrative burden for practitioners but also alleviate worry for many patients.”

Most Popular

If the rules had been enforced, nearly every driver who has undergone an eye test would have been required to notify the DVLA.

Drivers involved in an accident where vision was determined to be a factor would have been subject to a £1,000 fine and three points if they had not notified the DVLA of the condition prior to the incident. In more severe instances, it could lead to disqualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement