Gemma Atkinson has responded after commenters criticised her for sharing the workout routine she does while pregnant. The Hollyoaks star, who is mum to daughter Mia, shared the workout routine to her Instagram followers in a video.

The influencer announced she is expecting her second child with Strictly pro partner Gorka Marquez in January. A fitness fanatic, Gemma has been sharing her pregnancy workouts in a series of videos ever since.

Many of Gemma’s followers have criticised the star for exercising while pregnant. The celebrity mum took to her latest workout video to respond to comments.

She captioned her Instagram post in an effort to respond to commenters by clarifying that she had been given the all clear to keep training. Gemma also confirmed that she trains under the supervision of a women’s health physiotherapist and her personal trainer.

She also told her 1.8 million Instagram followers that her priority was over her new baby and not herself. “It’s not just about me, I’m second to little man so my priority is housing him as best I can whilst mentally keeping myself in a good place,” the star said.

In the caption of her latest workout routine, Gemma wrote: “Today. Slow and steady as usual for now. I’ve trained for years pre-pregnancy and have been given the all clear to keep training under the supervision of a woman’s health physiotherapist and my personal trainer.

“It’s been a while since I’ve moved like this aside from walking and my pre-bed stretches. I did nothing on holiday. Felt good to do something and get my heartrate up a little. One thing I’m constantly monitoring now in my sessions is coning or doming on my bump as some call it.

“I don’t want to put too much stress on my abs as it could contribute to issues for my pelvic floor and diastasis recti post baby. So, I keep an eye on it, control my breathing and with a much more light and restricted program I crack on.

“Obviously there’s some days when training just doesn’t happen, either because I don’t feel like it or I’m knackered. Pre pregnancy, it’s on those days that my discipline would kick in and I’d get it done and feel great after.

