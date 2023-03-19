King Charles has marked the first Mother’s Day since the death of his mother Queen Elizabth II by sharing a photo of the pair. The photo was posted on the official Royal Family Instagram page.

The image shows the King as a toddler stood on his mother’s lap. Also shared by the official account is a photo of Camilla Queen Consort with her mother Rosalind Shand, who died in 1994.

The photos on Instagram are captioned: "To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special Mother’s Day."

Queen Elizabeth and the then Prince Charles (Photo: Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2023)

