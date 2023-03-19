King Charles shares photo of him with Queen Elizabeth II on first Mother’s Day since her death
King Charles has marked the first Mother’s Day since the death of his mother Queen Elizabth II by sharing a photo of the pair. The photo was posted on the official Royal Family Instagram page.
The image shows the King as a toddler stood on his mother’s lap. Also shared by the official account is a photo of Camilla Queen Consort with her mother Rosalind Shand, who died in 1994.
The photos on Instagram are captioned: "To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special Mother’s Day."
The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a photo on their official Twitter account to mark Mother’s Day. This photo, showing Kate with their three children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, is captioned: "Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours."