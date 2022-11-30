McDonald’s is launching its first ever The Elf on the Shelf Happy Meal for Christmas 2022. The shake-up will see ten limited edition The Elf on the Shelf toys land in Happy Meals throughout December, available for all UK and Ireland customers to purchase.

The toys include The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves, Elf Pets and Elf Mates characters, or one of two books - “Merry Christmas, It’s Your Elf” or “Merry Christmas, It’s Your Reindeer”. The playable plush and clever stories based on the popular tradition give children a new way to interact with the characters from Santa’s North Pole.

Equipped with handy hooks which allow them to double as Christmas decorations, the plush Happy Meal elves and pets also come with poke-out-and-keep North Pole certificates with space for the child’s name, signed from Santa Claus himself.

There are also themed activity sheets and games available online on the McDonald’s Family Hub and an activity pack envelope for drive-through restaurant visitors. Both toy and book options are 100% sustainable as all non-sustainable plastic has been removed from McDonald’s Happy Meals.

Available for £3, a Happy Meal contains a choice of fish fingers, Chicken McNuggets or veggie dippers with fries, apple and grapefruit bag or carrot bag sides and drink options including water, milk, or Fruit Shoot. The Elf on the Shelf Happy Meal launch comes after the launch of this year’s McDonald’s Festive Menu, which includes offerings such as the Festive Pie, camembert dippers and Celebrations McFlurry .

How can I get an The Elf on the Shelf Happy Meal?

The festive-themed The Elf on the Shelf Happy Meals are available in McDonald’s restaurants or McDelivery through the McDonald’s App , Uber Eats or Just Eat until December 20, 2022.

What is The Elf on the Shelf?

The Elf on the Shelfphenomenon arrived in the UK in 2009 and has been a mainstay since. Each festive season, Scout Elves arrive from the North Pole to bring families extra Christmas cheer, flying back nightly to report to Santa before returning the next morning to hide in a new spot.