Millions of Brits admit they’re exhausted and have completely ‘lost focus’.

A study of 2,000 adults found women are more likely to suffer from jumbled thinking (81 per cent) than men (66 per cent).

More than half (52 per cent) of Brits said they had not been getting enough sleep over the last 12 months, and a third felt they had experienced too much screen time, leaving them struggling with memory and focus.

And around half agreed that food and drink could have a big impact on how they feel throughout the day.

More than half found exercise helped to rejuvenate their energy stores and curb ‘brain fog’, choosing either a daily walk (20 per cent), a workout (25 per cent) or yoga (14 per cent).

Mental and physical health

Laura Crane, brand ambassador for Purdey’s Natural Energy, which commissioned the research, said: “There’s been huge change and upheaval over the last year and beyond, which has impacted our mental and physical health.

“It is important to implement positive habits and routines during the week in order to manage our wellbeing, plus ensuring we eat and drink well.

“Exercise is something that really works for me and is a great tool - even taking yourself for a walk will boost both your mind and body.”

It also emerged more than six in 10 believe their mind and body rely on each other to reach optimum physical and mental health.

Almost half of adults have been sitting down more, 32 per cent working longer hours and 31 per cent eating less healthily.

However, one third of adults polled via OnePoll try to exercise around four to five times a week to prevent a befuddled mind.

In need of a boost

Two thirds of adults feel like they need a boost after months of feeling drained due to lives being uprooted during the pandemic.

And 78 per cent of those working from home said that their day-to-day life has been impacted over the last year.

Not only that, but 53 per cent found that reading improved their disposition and 47 per cent chose to listen to their favourite music to keep good humour.

Other tactics to stave off brain fog included trying to make time every day to relax (34 per cent) or spending time with family (32 per cent).

The study also found that the majority would prefer to continue working from home in some capacity, with 28 per cent aiming for full time and 27 per cent looking to work part time in the office.

And one in five hope to go back to the office full time once restrictions end.

But as restrictions continue to ease, more than half feel overwhelmed about having to step up a gear.

