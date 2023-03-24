Netflix fans have been left devastated after the news that one of the streaming platform’s most popular shows is coming to an end. YOU, which has been running since 2018 and just launched its fourth season, is bowing out for good, the producers of the hit thriller series have revealed.

The good news is that fans are set to get one more season of the show featuring the dangerously charming Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley . The You Twitter page let viewers know that there will only be one more season following the life of the serial killer.

A post read: "Goodbye… YOU. Joe Goldberg will return for the fifth and final season of YOU in 2024.” The post included a video of Joe’s iconic line of "Hello, You," being said over and over again, along with clips from the show.

The screen then went black and ended with him saying: "Goodbye, You” before the video read: “The fifth and final season coming in 2024”.

Penn is set to reprise his role of Joe, a serial murderer who goes to deadly lengths to insert himself into the lives of people he has become transfixed with. The show is based on a book series by Caroline Kepnes.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the news, with one posting with crying emojis: "Cobra Kai, Stranger Things, Flash etc…. and now YOU. All my shows are coming to an end.”

"I’m crying literally like literal tears are building up in my eyes," said another fan. Season four was split into two parts which aired in February and March.