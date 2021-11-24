New Urban Dictionary ‘name meaning’ Instagram trend explained - and how to take part

Have you looked up your name on Urban Dictionary? (Photo: Shutterstock)

The latest trend sweeping Instagram has users sharing the, less than scientific, definition of their names according to Urban Dictionary.

But where did the trend come from - and how do you take part?

This is everything you need to know.

What is the Urban Dictionary name trend?

The Urban Dictionary name trend is fairly self explanatory - you type your first name into Urban Dictionary and share the definition of your name on Instagram.

The trend began when Instagram user @bymayuuu who asked everyone to “Show us ur name in Urban Dictionary” using the new “add yours” Instagram stories sticker.

The Add Yours sticker, which was introduced earlier this month, is a new feature on Instagram that allows users to respond to different prompts and threads.

The sticker shows which user started the thread, although a user can remove the credit if they wish.

Nearly two million users have shared a screenshot of the definition of their name on Urban Dictionary within the sticker thread.

The good thing about this trend is that you don’t need to wait until you’re tagged or nominated to take part - you can simply just add your screenshot to the Instagram sticker.

You might be able to find the sticker via your friends' stories if they have taken part, but if not you can look at @bymayuuu’s Instagram story as they have been sharing it repeatedly.

What are some examples of names and their definitions?

Using some of the most popular names of 2020, as found by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), these are some of the definitions found on Urban Dictionary:

Olivia: “Olivia has a beautiful personality.You can listen to her talk all day long. She has eyes unlike any other, and it is a common fact that she has gorgeous, curly hair. She's super attractive.”

Oliver: “A person with a massive c**k.”

Amelia: “She's crazily funny, on another level for that matter, she lights up a room the second someone walks in, she's one of the best friends you could ever ask for.”

George: “Once going out with a George you will never have an unhappy day if it's spent with or talking to him.”

Isla: “Isla's are great people with a great sense of humour, a beautiful face and they are smart, strong and confident.”

Arthur: “A f**king bad**s cowboy who can carry 60 guns on him at a time.”

Ava: “If you find a girl with the name Ava, she is probably the most amazing girl you will ever meet. She is perfect in every way, shape and form.”

Noah: “He's a person who holds many gifts. For some people he's the love of their lives and for others he's an extraordinary friend.”

Mia: “Mia is the most swag person you will ever meet, more swag than anyone.”

Leo: “Leo is that one person who makes you feel comfortable and secure about yourself. The person you call every day and every night.”

What is Urban Dictionary?

Urban Dictionary is a site that was founded in 1999 by Aaron Peckham who, at the time, was a computer science major at California Polytechnic State University.

It’s a crowdsourced online dictionary mainly for slang words and phrases - the types of things that you wouldn’t find a definition for in a regular dictionary.