Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has shared a devastating health update with fans. The actor has been battling lung cancer and started treatment in May 2022 before being given the all-clear.

However, he has now confirmed the cancer has returned and spread throughout his body.The 66-year-old said on Twitter:"I have been trying to avoid this tweet for a while, but I owe it to my friends to keep you updated.

"Despite all the wonderful efforts by the medical and nursing teams at Medway, Guys, and Kings College hospitals, the lung cancer has returned. I thought I had a painful groin strain a couple of months ago, unfortunately that turned out to be the cancer getting into my pelvis and leg bones. It has also entered my lymphatic system.”

He continued: "What about the good news? I had radiology treatment last week and my oncologist is fairly confident this will stop the leg pain, and I will be up and about again.I will also hopefully [be] able to get some shut-eye.

“Another positive is my consultant. He is confident that the chemo will keep things in check for months and even years. His optimism comes not from kindness of which I know he has in spades, but advances in cancer medicine. The genetic molecular tests are super precise, and the choice of meds can be made with much more confidence.”

He finished off the post by saying: “I am feeling positive with my good wife’s awesome support. Luv’n’Hugs."

Patrick Murray has shared a health update amid cancer battle. Credit: BBC

Murray starred as Mickey Pearce in Only Fools and Horses alongside Sir David Jason and Nichola Lyndhurst between 1983 and 2023. Friends and fans of the actor have taken to social media to share their well wishes with Murray.

Wife of former Boycie star John Challis, Carol Challis, said: "Not good news, old friend. Sending you a big hug and lots of love to you and your girls."

An Only Fools and Horses fan tweeted: “We are with you Pat. Keep fighting mate.”

