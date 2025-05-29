This HP 15.6” Laptop is at a record low price on Amazon | HP

This HP laptop just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon – but stock is limited and the deal won’t last long.

Amazon has just dropped the price of this powerful HP 15.6” Laptop to £289.99, slashing over £140 off the regular RRP. According to price tracker CamelCamelCamel, it’s the cheapest this model has ever been – and it’s only available in Jet Black while stocks last.

This is a proper all-rounder for everyday use, now going for less than some Chromebooks. You get a Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a speedy 256GB SSD – enough power for work, streaming, and multi-tasking without breaking a sweat. Throw in Radeon graphics, a Full HD display, and dual speakers, and it’s a serious bit of kit for under £300.

Other highlights include a flicker-free screen with anti-glare coating, a numeric keypad, and a sleek, slimline build that doesn’t weigh you down. The HP True Vision webcam and noise-reducing mics also make it a smart choice for remote work or video calls – with clear visuals and audio even on the move.

Battery life is no slouch either – up to 11 hours 15 minutes on a single charge, and HP Fast Charge gives you 50% battery in just 45 minutes. It even ticks the eco box, with a design made from recycled materials.

This is the kind of deal that rarely sticks around. With other colours and specs still close to full price, this Jet Black version stands out as a genuine bargain.

Act fast – the offer is live now, but once it’s gone, it’s gone.

