Huge discount available on this air fryer that has a massive capacity

This deal shaves more than 50% off a high-spec air fryer that has enough room inside for a whole chicken

As consumer writers, we're always on the lookout for good deals on air fryers, because they're something everyone seems to want to buy.

And why not? They save time, space, and money, and they're a much healthier way to cook.

They come in all shapes and sizes, with most having pull-out drawers to contain food portions, and with some others having lift-up lids for grilling and squeezing in larger food items.

One of my favourite designs is the oven-style layout, with a flip-down door. This gives you more room inside for air circulation, and often allows for clever features like a rotisserie skewer.

That's why I was excited to share this huge discount on a Tower Xpress digital air fryer, because it really is like a mini oven, with its rotisserie function, and a huge 11-litre capacity overall.

Even though it has all this space, its shape means it won't take up a lot of room on the counter, but it's a 2,000w air fryer system, so it will cook very swiftly and it has plenty of presets.

The Tower The Xpress can cook an entire roast dinner | Amazon

There are five functions overall, so you can also use it to roast and bake, as well as air frying and rotisserie.

Normally, all this tech comes at a price. The RRP for the Tower Xpress digital air fryer is £119.99 but Amazon's limited-time deal brings it down to £54.99 - and that's usually the benchmark for competent but basic compact air fryers.

What's more, out of nearly 20,000 ratings, it has a feedback score of 4.6, which is impressive.

Buyers have been thrilled at the cooking time and ease of use, but a few pointed out that food placed on lower shelves takes longer to cook - which is always an issue with these larger-capacity oven-style air fryers.

To unlock the deal, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member.