Hundreds of people are buying SodaStream machines after Amazon halved the price

The carbonated drinks makers we all grew up with are just as popular as ever - and they're much easier to use now

As a child of the 1980s I find it remarkable that the SodaStream machine is even still a thing. But I'm thrilled that it is.

My brother and I had hours of fun concocting weird and wonderful fizzy drinks in our old SodaStream back in the day. Pop the bottle in, close the cover, pull down the handle, press the button on the top, witchcraft happens, and then you've got a refreshing fizzy drink to knock back.

These days a lot of the appeal of a SodaStream device isn't about the syrups, it's about the sustainability. Why should we buy plastic bottles of sparkling water when we can make it at home in a reusable container?

The Terra is the entry-level SodaStream machine, but it includes a cutting-edge cartridge | Amazon

The machines are just as mechanical as ever, no electricity required, but they're far more compact and much, much easier to use.

Prices for modern SodaStreams can go a long way north of £100 and the "Terra" model we've spotted on sale at Amazon is usually £129.99 - but you can get it for £55 on a limited time deal if you're quick. And that includes a gas bottle.

That gas bottle is one of the new Quick Connect bottles, which is so much easier to install.

SodaStream says the canisters are good for around 60 litres of fizzy drinks, and there are subscription and exchange services on their website.

This package also comes with a reusable BPA-free bottle capable of holding up to one litre, but there are bundles available on Amazon to include flavour concentrates and extra canisters.

This half-price deal looks to be the best on the market right now. We did find a cheaper carbonated water maker for just under £40, but it didn't include a canister, which would add over £20.