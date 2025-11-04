The L’Oréal Paris holidays beauty advent calendar 2025 is a beauty lovers dream | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

L’Oréal Paris holidays 2025: 24-day festive beauty advent calendar gift set

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The countdown to the festive season just got a whole lot more glamorous with the L’Oréal Paris 2025 24-Day Holiday Advent Calendar £136.49 (was £240). Designed for beauty enthusiasts and anyone who loves a daily dose of luxury, this advent calendar is more than just a treat it’s an invitation to explore the best of Parisian beauty, day by day.

Inside this exquisite calendar are 24 individually packed treasures, featuring a mix of makeup, skincare, and haircare favorites from L’Oréal Paris. Each day promises a little surprise, whether it’s a mini version of a cult makeup must-have, a skincare gem backed by decades of research, or a haircare essential that caters to every hair type.

L’Oréal Paris 2025 24-Day Holiday Advent Calendar

L’Oréal Paris 2025 24-Day Holiday Advent Calendar | Amazon

This advent calendar isn’t just a gift it’s a celebration of self-care. Whether you’re giving it to a loved one or indulging yourself (because let’s be honest, you deserve it), every day brings a moment of joy. It’s the kind of beauty experience that turns the daily routine into something magical, letting you experiment, play, and glow through the holiday season.

From flawless foundations and eye-catching lip shades to skincare designed to nourish and protect, and haircare that leaves your locks glossy and vibrant, this calendar is a snapshot of everything L’Oréal Paris does best. It’s 30 years of skincare expertise, expert makeup formulations, and a range of haircare solutions condensed into 24 delightful surprises.

This beauty advent calendar isn’t just a smart buy it’s a luxury beauty steal. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting it to someone special, it promises a month-long celebration of beauty and indulgence that every beauty lover will appreciate.

For anyone passionate about makeup, skincare, and haircare, the L’Oréal Paris 2025 24-Day Holiday Advent Calendar is more than a gift it’s a daily dose of Parisian magic and a reminder that you deserve to treat yourself every single day of the season.

However, if this is still out of your budget then the L'Oréal Paris Holidays 2025 12 Day Festive Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set is a much more affordable option. The calendar features 12 beauty products for just £64.49 (was £108) so you don’t feel like your missing out.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Allica Bank SMEs can earn up to £10,000 in effortless business interest with Allica Bank £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now Allica Bank is changing how UK businesses make their money work harder. Its Business Rewards Account offers high interest on idle cash and up to 1.5% cashback on everyday spending - without the need for risky investments or complex setups. With a fully digital platform, seamless integration with Sage or Xero, and dedicated relationship managers, it’s a smarter way to manage your funds and boost your bottom line. Find out how much your business could earn with Allica Bank.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥