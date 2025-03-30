Brilliant Buzzards complete league and cup double

Buzzards celebrate cup win

Leighton Buzzard won the Bedfordshire Shield with a dominating performance away against local rivals Dunstablians.

This was a performance based on incredible commitment in defence, solid set piece and the ability to take opportunities when they arose.

After the game, coach Phil Llewellyn told the team that he couldn’t be more proud of their performance, and noting that the opposition are pushing for promotion from a higher league.

Buzzards kicked off in dry and sunny conditions with the advantage of a moderate to strong wind. The initial exchanges were competitive in midfield with neither side threatening the try line before Buzzards opened the scoring with the game’s first opportunity. James Brett’s well-directed kick put the home side under pressure and, when the ball was recycled, Tom Maynard scored under the posts. James Brett converted to give Buzzards a 7-0 lead after six minutes.

Dunstablians had a period of pressure in the Leighton twenty-two but the Buzzard defence was rock solid and, having turned over the ball, attacked with speed and precision. An excellent kick-chase led to a lineout deep in Dunstablians territory and from the resulting driving maul, Jack Adair touched down. James Brett missed the conversion but added a penalty midway through the half to put Leighton 15-0 ahead.

Callum Creber came close to scoring following a great individual break after twenty–seven minutes and four minutes later strong running from Jacob Dove added Buzzards third try. James Brett’s conversion extended the lead to 22-0. Two minutes later, a brilliant last-ditch tackle by Archie Dandy, who was outstanding all match, prevented what had appeared to be a certain try in the corner. Six minutes later Dunstablians thought they had scored again, but the assistant-referee had noticed that great defence had pushed the winger into touch.

Buzzards started the second half leading 22-0. However they were a man short as Jacob Dove had been shown a yellow card right at the end of the first half and were now playing into the wind. Leighton managed the initial part of the half well, retaining the ball through multiple phases. When Dunstablians did have possession, they would try to use the wind but their kicking game was ineffective, often kicking too far.

After fifty-seven minutes, James Brett added another penalty to push the Buzzard lead to 25-0, but three minutes later Dunstablians opened their scoring. Initially it appeared to be another try-saving tackle but after consultation with the assistant-referee, a penalty try was awarded as a high tackle had illegally prevented the score, reducing the lead to 25-7.

With twenty minutes left the home side now had renewed hope but the Buzzard defence remained outstanding and it was Leighton who scored next. With ten minutes left the ball was transferred through many hands and numerous phases before Ash Walsh crashed through to touch down. James Brett converted to extend the lead to 32-7. Whilst the victory was now secure, the commitment remained, shown by Jamie West’s remarkable try-saving tackle with four minutes left. There remained time for Dunstablians to add a late consolation try to make the final score 32-12.

All the Buzzard squad can feel proud of their performance, but a special mention for an encouraging club debut for Sam Curran who was excellent in the scrum, defence and open play. Next week Buzzards welcome Bedford Queens to Wrights Meadow for their final league game of the season.