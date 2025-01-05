Buzzards come up short in local derby

Prop Matt Ladds and the Buzzard pack ready to scrum

Leighton Buzzard 14- 22 Dunstablians

Leighton Buzzard started the New Year with a rare defeat in a closely-fought local derby against Dunstablians. With both clubs finding their league games cancelled on Saturday morning, the match was hastily arranged a few hours before kick-off. With the visitors currently second in the league above Leighton, this was an excellent test for the young Buzzard side.

Dunstablians kicked off downhill but most of the early pressure came from Buzzards. Winger Jamie West was prominent in the early stages but often Leighton were too keen to get the ball wide to him with long passes rather than drawing the defence with slicker handling. However, Buzzards were looking hungry and quick against a bigger side and got their reward after twelve minutes when Tom Maynard scored. James Brett converted for a 7-0 lead.

It took a further ten minutes for the visitors to open their account with a try that was rather gifted to them. Buzzards were on the attack and attempted an ambitious cross kick towards the corner. Unfortunately, the kick was safely gathered by the Dunstable defender and drawing the one isolated Buzzard player, passed to his colleague who ran the length of the pitch to score in the corner.

With the conversion missed, the Buzzard lead was cut to 7-5 – and, with both sides showing excellent resolve in defence this remained the score at half time.

Whilst Buzzards were now playing downhill, it was the visitors who started the second-half stronger and were rewarded with a fine try on the wing after five minutes. The conversion was missed but Dunstablians were now ahead 7-10. The visitors were controlling territory with Buzzards defending well but conceding too many penalties and struggling to get out of their half. This was the pattern of much of the half until three tries in the last ten minutes changed the match dynamic.

With ten minutes to go Dunstable scored their third try with a quickly-taken penalty from short range. Five minutes later, the visitors scored again from an opportunity straight from a misunderstanding in the Buzzard lineout. With their last try converted the score was now 7-22.

There remained time for first team debutant, Nick Engelbrecht, to come close to scoring after a fine run down the wing. Although he was tackled just short the ball was recycled, allowing Tom Maynard to add to his growing number of tries. Ollie Taylor converted leaving the final score 14-22

Coach Phil Llewellyn was pleased that a large squad and without the pressure of league points, he had the opportunity to try new players and combinations and observe them under pressure. This was a very useful workout for the coach and players, as Leighton travel to their nearest league rivals, Rugby Lions next Saturday.