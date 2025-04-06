Buzzards finish league campaign in style

Archie Dandy tests Bedford Queens' defence

Leighton Buzzard finished their league season with a convincing 74-14 victory at home against Bedford Queens.

On a warm and windy afternoon, Buzzards kicked off, playing up the slope and into the wind. The opening minutes were played in midfield with Queens enjoying early possession and using their big forwards to test the Buzzard defence.

The differing game-plans with Leighton keen to play a quicker and wider style were almost immediately evident.

It took Buzzards eight minutes to open the scoring – the initial break was made by Oliie Taylor and, when the ball was recycled, Jacob Dove crashed under the posts. James Brett converted for a 7-0 lead. Nine minutes later Buzzards doubled their lead – the initial break was made by Archie Dandy before Callum Creber sprinted thirty metres to score.

Either side of this second try, Queens had good periods of pressure on the Buzzard line and after twenty-two minutes breached the Buzzard defensive line to score under the posts. The conversion made the score 14-7.

Any thoughts of a sustained Queens comeback were quickly ended by a burst of three Leighton tries in the space of eight minutes. Firstly, Jacob Dove scored a fine individual try from half-way; four minutes later veteran Wayne Chapman scored in the corner and shortly afterwards excellent handling led to a Iestyn Hopkin try. James Brett converted two of these tries, including one from the touch line, to extend the lead to 33-7.

There remained time in the first half for a yellow card to Queens for dissent and for Jacob Dove to drive over from a lineout for Buzzards’ sixth try and a half-time score of 38-7.

Now playing downhill and with the wind it took Buzzards five minutes to add to their score with Tom Maynard touching down. Straight from the restart the ball was transferred through many hands for James Brett to score and, with the captain converting both tries, Leighton were 52-7 ahead.

Once again Queens managed to put the Buzzard line under pressure leading to their second converted try to cut the lead to 52-14.Leighton’s response was emphatic, Tom Maynard adding two tries in quick succession, which, with one James Brett conversion, extended the lead to 64-14.

Injuries had reduced the visitors to only 13 men, but Buzzard coach Phil Llewellyn very sportingly withdrew two players to even the numbers However this appeared to make little difference as James Brett and Ewan Starling both added tries before the referee called an early end to the game at 74-14.

On Saturday evening following the game, Buzzards celebrated their success at their presentation dinner, reflecting on a hugely successful campaign winning the league by 13 points. They now turn their attention to the Papa John’s cup and welcome Cheltenham Saracens to Wright’s Meadow next Saturday.