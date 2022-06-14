Leighton cricketers stay top of league with six wins out of six

.

The Town’s 1st XI have now won all six of their games so far this season, to lead the Cherwell Division 3A table by 30 points.

In their latest victory, their hosts won the toss and elected to bat, setting a target of 144 all out in 47 overs.

Junaid Aziz top scored with 48 among only four of the Oxenford batsmen to make double figures.

Lee Selfe did much of the damage, claiming an excellent 6-44 off his 15 overs, with Jack Kempster taking 2-22 off nine and captain Daniel Scott taking the other, also for 22 runs off nine overs.

In reply Scott’s unbeaten half century (51 not out) helped Leighton to victory, with Tom Light next best on 44.

Jack Kempster chipped in with 27 as the visitors got over the line comfortably at the start of the 38th over on 145-3.

Leighton cemented their top spot, with Bletchley Town second on 120 points and next weekend’s visitors Great Brickhill 2nd XI in third place on 115.

Great Brickhill beat fifth-placed Bledlow Ridge by nine wickets last week.

Leighton’s 2nd XI (204-1) beat Westbury 2nd XI (201ao) by nine wickets to move up to second in Division 5A, just five points behind leaders Buckingham Town 3rd XI.

For Leighton Andy Smith took a fine 5-50, with James Raine scoring a century on 100no and Mark Burfoot 49no.