Dominant Leighton Buzzard extend lead in Midlands Counties South 3 (East)

Matt Ladds celbrates the final score

Leighton Buzzard extended their lead in Midlands Counties South 3 (East) to 12 points by convincingly beating second-placed Rugby Lions 48-0.

Maintaining their focus and skill level for the full 80 minutes, this was Buzzards’ finest performance in recent years.

Leighton kicked off in damp but still conditions. Early play was mostly in Rugby’s territory, and it took six minutes for Buzzards to open the scoring. Rather than kicking for goal, James Brett took a quick penalty and when the ball was recycled Ash Walsh crashed over for a 5-0 lead.

The pattern of the game and the team’s differing styles developed early - Rugby Lions playing through their large pack while Leighton were looking to play a wider game with speed and tempo. Despite being considerably lighter and smaller the Buzzard pack were producing good set-piece ball with the front row of Haydon Jones, Ash Walsh and Matt Ladds excellent in the scrum and Tom Maynard a dominating presence in the line out.

Buzzards front row , Ladds, Walsh and Jones ready to Scrum

Rugby missed two penalties in the 30th and 33rd minutes, the closest they came to scoring. The fact that Rugby Lions had scored over 100 points in their last home match illustrates how outstanding the Buzzard defence was. With five minutes of the half left, Buzzards extended their lead – again it came from a James Brett quick penalty making space for Tom Maynard to sprint to the corner. Brett converted from the touchline to make the half time score 12-0.

Leighton managed to silence the large home crowd after ten minutes of the second half with an excellent team try finished by Iestyn Hopkin. James Brett converted and added a penalty shortly after to put Buzzards 22-0 ahead.

With the match effectively won, Leighton turned on the style in the last 20 minutes as their superior fitness and skill levels became starkly evident. Firstly Jamie West scored in the corner and, for the third time, James Brett converted from the touch line. In the next ten minutes Jamie West made two spectacular breaks resulting in tries for Jack Cullen and Ollie Taylor.

There remained time for Callum Creber to pounce on a loose ball and sprint 25 metres for a final try. With James Brett converting two of these three late tries, the final score was 48-0.

Rugby Lions nominated Jamie West as man of the match, but it could have been awarded to almost any of the Buzzard players. Tremendous credit should go to coach Phil Llewellyn who declared himself proud of the performance.

Next week Buzzards welcome Northampton Mens Own to Wrights Meadow.