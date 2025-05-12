Entries now open for annual Leighton Fun Runners 10k race
Following on from last years amazing fun raising efforts that saw in excess of £4000 raised through this race, we see it return on Sunday 7th September.
The recipient of profits made at this years race is Beat SCAD, a charity that researches and supports people who suffer from Spontaneous coronary Artery Dissection. You can find out more about here.
https://beatscad.org.uk/
If you love cake and running then this event is for you, so please sign up and join them but if you would rather cheer on the entrants then they welcome you to line the streets and support.
”It’s going to be our best race ever and what else would you do on a Sunday morning!” enthused Race Director Daniel Green.
Here is the link to enter
https://my.raceresult.com/318314/