Entries now open for annual Leighton Fun Runners 10k race

The 2024 Race

The annual 10k race hosted by Leighton Fun Runners returns to Pages Park this autumn and entries are now open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from last years amazing fun raising efforts that saw in excess of £4000 raised through this race, we see it return on Sunday 7th September.

The recipient of profits made at this years race is Beat SCAD, a charity that researches and supports people who suffer from Spontaneous coronary Artery Dissection. You can find out more about here.

https://beatscad.org.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team LFR

If you love cake and running then this event is for you, so please sign up and join them but if you would rather cheer on the entrants then they welcome you to line the streets and support.

”It’s going to be our best race ever and what else would you do on a Sunday morning!” enthused Race Director Daniel Green.

Here is the link to enter

https://my.raceresult.com/318314/