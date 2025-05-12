Entries now open for annual Leighton Fun Runners 10k race

By daniel green
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 22:36 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 07:28 BST
The 2024 Raceplaceholder image
The 2024 Race
The annual 10k race hosted by Leighton Fun Runners returns to Pages Park this autumn and entries are now open.

Following on from last years amazing fun raising efforts that saw in excess of £4000 raised through this race, we see it return on Sunday 7th September.

Most Popular

The recipient of profits made at this years race is Beat SCAD, a charity that researches and supports people who suffer from Spontaneous coronary Artery Dissection. You can find out more about here.

https://beatscad.org.uk/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Team LFRplaceholder image
Team LFR

If you love cake and running then this event is for you, so please sign up and join them but if you would rather cheer on the entrants then they welcome you to line the streets and support.

”It’s going to be our best race ever and what else would you do on a Sunday morning!” enthused Race Director Daniel Green.

Here is the link to enter

https://my.raceresult.com/318314/

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice