Big game with New Salamis for Leighton Town after Gladwish Challenge Trophy win

Tom Bryant unleashes his shot to score for Leighton Town against Totternhoe in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy on Saturday Picture by Andrew Parker

Leighton Town are through to the second round of the Gladwish Challenge Trophy, showing their class in a 4-1 victory over well-drilled neighbours Totternhoe.

But they were without captain Jordan Frederick, who has signed for Southern League Division One Central leaders for Berkhamsted.

Totternhoe, who were top of Spartan South Midlands Division Two going into Saturday’s game, scored first after half an hour.

Tom Silford levelled before half time and Tom Bryant put the Premier Division high-flyers ahead on the hour.

Josh Hatton made it three just five minutes from time and Ashton Campbell completed the scoring in the 90th minute in front a crowd of more than 250.

Leighton now face Ampthill in the next round, scheduled for December 14.

“It’s been a good week with two convincing wins against London Colney and in the league trophy,” said manager Paul Bonham.

“Our new signings have all made an immediate impact.

“The Totternhoe game was always going to be tricky and we knew they would give us a tough test.

“It gave us an opportunity for players in and around the squad to start and two of our under 18s Finley Peart and Josh Hatton, who have been training with us had 90 minutes.”

League leaders Leighton had added three more points last Tuesday evening when they beat London Colney 4-2 at Bell Close.

Leon Lobjoit hit a brace on his Leighton debut. Luke

Pyman also scored a wonderful goal on his return to the club as well as one for Campbell.

Talented striker Lobjoit and clubmate Sam Olawale have joined from Eynesbury Rovers.

Lobjoit, with an excellent record, was a professional at Northampton Town and his previous clubs include Nuneaton, St Neots, Newport Pagnell and Corby.

Olawale, who has exceptional pace and will add another dimension to the Town attack, has played for Newport Pagnell Town and Buckingham Athletic.

The midweek win lifted Leighton back into top spot on 41 points from their 20 outings, but chasing Risborough Rangers are just two points behind with five games in hand.

The next league challenge for Leighton comes in the form of third-placed New Salamis, another team who have only played 15 games , this Saturday back at Bell Close.

“It’s a massive gave for us this week,” said Bonham, urging supporters to once again get behind the team.

“Salamis are going very well at the moment and if they win their games in hand will be competing for the league, so it’s going to be tough for us.

“Everything we have been working on in training will be put to the test so we need to go out and play well and take the three points.”

Pleased with the week’s three signings, Bonham added: “Luke Pyman was with the U18s but has been at Potton and he’s a central midfielder with great potential.