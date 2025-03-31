Could rampant Leighton Town really secure a play-off place?

Lynton Goss celebrates scoring the opener at North Leigh on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town’s continued winning streak has left them with the very real possibility of securing a play-off place.

With five games remaining, Leighton are four points off the top five and still have to play the two teams immediately above them, one of whom, Thame United, have a game in hand which they play at home to Enfield on Tuesday (1st).

And it’s then Thame who will provide the next opposition when they come to the Freed Veneers Stadium this weekend.

The Reds’ remarkable form has seen them win nine games in a row, and they remain unbeaten in the last 11, seeing them charge up the table to become contenders for a play-off spot.

Last weekend saw Leighton win 3-0 at bottom-of-the-table North Leigh, that coming three days after a 1-0 success at Aylesbury United. Leighton have now not conceded in four matches.

And speaking after Saturday’s win, boss Paul Reed told the club’s media that the game with Thame has now become a huge fixture.

He said: “The game on Saturday for this football club has now become a really big one.

"The players will go into it with very high confidence levels and we want the fans to be as vocal as possible because if there’s anything that can spark a team that extra few per cent that can perhaps turn one point into three, it’s the fans.

"It will be great if we can put a performance in and everyone’s happy again afterwards.

"We’ve not had a home defeat since we took over but Thame are going to be good and well-structured – we played them before and lost 1-0 at their place – but our boys will give it everything and make the fans proud.

"We want the ground plastered in red and white all round and for the fans to really get behind the lads.

"Hopefully with that and the efforts of the boys and the staff, it will be another good day for us.”

