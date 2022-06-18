Exciting mix of old and new faces as Lee Bircham builds his Leighton Town squad

Among this week’s signings is big talented Spanish goalkeeper Xavi Comas Leon.

He has an excellent record at Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley.

Last season he made 35 appearances for the Comrades and was voted Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Xavi joins Lewis Toomey, Mustapha Dumbaya and brothers Gary and Kyle Connolly, who have already put pen to paper to join the squad.

Those staying on at Bell Close from last season include James Towell, Joe Fitzgerald, Ethan Flanagan, Leon Lobjoit and Luke Pyman.

Goalkeeper Connor Coulson has gone to Dunstable Town.

Pre-season training begins on Tuesday, June 28 in preparation for the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division campaign which starts on August 2.

But while the players have had a bit of a break since their Bedfordshire Senior Cup final success last month, Bircham is being kept busy building his squad.

"It’s going really well, better than expected, to be honest,” said the Leighton boss, who took over with six games games to go last season.

"I’ve got a lot of my targets, good players I know and have worked with before and had a good relationship with, so I’m really excited.

"I’m still looking at others and there’s still more to bring in, if we can get them over the line.

"Good players are always wanted by a lot of clubs.

" I don’t really know Step 5 as for the last few years I’ve worked at Steps 1,2,3 and 4, so that’s where they’re coming from, but we’re competing against a lot of bigger clubs for those players.

“I know next season we will be a target, a lot of team’s cup finals, so we will need the supporters to back us.”

Bircham emphasised what an important role they have to play, as the club’s great fan-base is a key incentive in attracting players at this level.

"Playing in front of crowds of three or four hundred for every home game is a big pull, so the supporters have a responsibility to keep coming,” he said.

"They have to play their part and turn up for us in numbers – and we’ll play ours.