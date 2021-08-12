FA Cup win sets up Leighton Town for trip to Brentwood in next round

.

FA CUP PICTURES v FC CLACTON - BY ANDREW PARKER

Leighton Town have booked their place in the next round of the Emirates FA Cup after a successful day out at the seaside on Saturday.

They beat FC Clacton 1-0 in the extra preliminary round, with Danny Webb’s second-half strike the difference between the sides.

Webb volleyed into the bottom corner in the 65th minute for the only goal of the game at the Austin Arena.

Town supporters are now looking forward to another away day, this time to Brentwood Town in Essex on August 21 for their preliminary round tie.

In the meantime, Leighton’s first away game of the league campaign will be a tough test, as they head to Coles Park on Saturday to take on New Salamis, newcomers to the fixture list after the FA’s recent restructuring.

Town drew the season’s Spartan South Midlands Premier Division opener last Tuesday evening with another newly promoted side, Risborough Rangers at Bell Close.

Ashton Campbell put the hosts ahead just after the half hour before Sean Coles equalised for Rangers just three minutes later.

Joint manager Joe Sweeney is happy with his side’s start to the season.

“I think against Risborough both sides would have been content with the draw,” he said. “Neither really did enough to win it, but it was a good competitive game for the first one of the season. We’ll both take the point and move on.”

Against Clacton in their FA Cup game, Leighton could have made it more comfortable for their 100 travelling supporters than the 1-0 scoreline, with Campbell and Webb both hitting the cross bar and David Parkinson having a couple of chances cleared off the line. But they are safely into the next round.

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable day and we had really good support again,” said Sweeney.

“We had a few more chances so it probably wasn’t a true reflection of the game.

“Now we’re looking forward to a big day out at Brentwood in Essex in the next round.

“They play a level higher so it’ll be a tough game, but we are not put off by that.

“We’re hoping we’ll get plenty of support making the trip again. At games like that the fans really give us a boost - it’s when we need them the most.”

