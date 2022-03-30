Huge week for Leighton Town fans hosting Flackwell Heath and Leverstock Green

Abu Khan, scorer Joe Fitzgerald and Josh Hatton celebrating in the Oxhey Jets game PICTURE BY ANDREW PARKER

After the biggest league crowd of the season at Bell Close on Saturday of 524, Leighton Town supporters can now look forward to a run of three more home games.

They beat Oxhey Jets 2-0 on Saturday, with Joe Fitzgerald lobbing the keeper from the corner flag early in the second half and providing the cross for Ashton Campbell to head home after beating his marker with 20 minutes to go.

Their 12th-placed visitors had been reduced to ten men after a quarter of an hour.

“That seemed to disrupt us more than them,” said caretaker manager James Heeps.

“We were a bit off the pace in the first half, but we asked a few questions of the players at half time and they reacted well, moved the ball quickly and scored two good goals in a really dominant second-half performance.

“There was a good atmosphere and the big crowd got behind the team.”

Leighton stay fourth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Divsion, with New Salamis, Risborough Rangers and Hadley above also winning. There are now just six games to complete the season, starting with the visit of Flackwell Heath, who are one place and three points below Town, but with a game in hand.

Leighton then welcome seventh-placed Leverstock Green on Tuesday before hosting MK Irish on April 16.

“It’s a huge week for us,” said Heeps. “Saturday’s is a massive game and we want to take the three points to try and finish as high in the league as we can this season.

“We want to be chasing Hadley for third spot and finish strongly.

“Leverstock are another top six team and then it’s the local derby with MK Irish the weekend after, so we will be preparing well in training and looking to push on.

“We need to be in good form for the cup final with competition for places. We are not taking our foot off the gas at all.”

Their final two league games are on Tuesday 19th at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos and finally April 30 at Hadley.