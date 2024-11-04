​Leighton beaten in home thriller

Lynton Goss celebrates scoring against Stotfold. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town fell to their third defeat in four games as Stotfold won a thrilling encounter 4-3 at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The result followed a midweek defeat to Kidlington, which means the Reds haven’t won since the 4-1 win at the then league leaders Hadley on October 12, a run of four games.

On this occasion, Leighton found themselves 2-0 up inside 18 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Lynton Goss got through on goal before finishing well on 12 minutes, then he would double the lead after cutting inside and finishing low past the keeper.

But Stotfold reduced the arrears immediately through Haroon Meriai, before the visitors equalised on 32 minutes through Youssef Enajar’s long range strike.

Stotfold then hit the post from a free-kick just before the break as the teams went in level.

Leighton got themselves back in front early in the second-half, Goss the provider this time as his ball into the penalty area was headed home by Manie Dahie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But three minutes later Stotfold were level again through Robbie Buchanan.

Both sides continued to create chances, Connor Hunt forced to save well from a Stotfold effort from just six yards out.

But the visitors got themselves in front on 72 minutes through Matty Ball and that would ultimately prove enough to secure all three points.

The result leaves Leighton Town two places and four points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things don’t get any easier for the Reds as they now face the top two sides in the Southern Premier League Division One Central in the space of four days.

First, they will host second-placed Aylesbury United on Saturday before then going to current leaders Real Bedford on Tuesday night, the latter currently three points clear at the top with a game in hand on Aylesbury.