Leighton Buzzard golfers raise thousands for charity

Trophy donor Gill McDougall presents the silver Quaich to winner Gerard Carter with ladies winner Virginia Gillett and Leighton club captain Trevor McAleese.

​Dawn-to-dusk golfing events at Leighton Buzzards Plantation Road course are on target to raise thousands of pounds for a local charity.

​More than 300 rounds of golf were played by members over the space of two days to support charity the fund raising activities organised by club captain Trevor McAleese, ladies captain Stephanie Howlett and an army of volunteers and supporting staff.

The exact amount raised for the Leighton-based Reclaim Life charity will not be revealed until the end of the year when the two captains complete their terms in office, but an emotional vice captain John Latimer told 120 guests at Sunday’s Captains lunch that the final figure will be “a huge amount.”

Events over the weekend included an 18-hole competition won by Gerad Carter with 44 points, donor Gill McDougall presenting the Maurice Lesley Quaich donated in memory of her late father Maurice Leslie. Howard Allen was runner-up, beating David Hawkins of countback after both finished with 42 points.

Virginia Giillett topped the ladies nine-hole competition with 23 points beating Jill Pniewski on countback with 23 points, a shot clear of third-placed Christine Bateman.

A prize for a hole–in-one was won by Jon Scott with an inch-perfect tee shot on the 9th hole while other prizes were won by Alex Sandham, Alex Cartwright, Andres Valentine and Mark Vincent.

Ex-Ladies Captain Carmen White-Lawes won the Ladies Captain’s day with 40 points, a shot clear of runner-up Olivia Campbell and third placed Judi Malpass.

An exhausting day of fund raising was brought to a close with an amazing display of ball skills by World trick-champion Geoff Swain.

