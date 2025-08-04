​Leighton have to replay in FA Cup

By Sports Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2025, 14:30 BST
Action from the draw with Benfleet. Photo: Andrew Parker.placeholder image
Action from the draw with Benfleet. Photo: Andrew Parker.
​Leighton Town earned a replay from their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie on Saturday after they drew 1-1 at home to Benfleet.

​The Essex side went in front on 14 minutes but Leighton equalised just after half-time as Jack Sayell netted from close range.

That would be how it ended, with the two sides due to replay on Tuesday night (5th) after this week’s Observer had gone to press.

Reds manager Paul Reed told the club’s media after Saturday’s game: “I’ve seen it a lot in football where you have a lot of the football, create chances, get around them, get in front of them – you sit there as a manager and wonder what more you can do.

"We’ve hit the bar twice and had a disallowed goal but it’s cup football.”

Leighton get their SPL Division One Central campaign off and running this weekend with a home game against Ware, before they then go to Thame United next Tuesday night.

