Leighton hit six in opening friendly
Luke Pyman put Leighton ahead ten minutes in a match played in considerable heat.
Daniel Tagoe then headed home a corner on 34 minutes, Sam McClelland adding a third on the hour mark from close range.
Godlove Oppong’s run and finish made it 4-0, and Oppong would then score again two minutes later with a neat strike. Michael Shamola then rounded things off from the penalty spot with ten minutes to go.
Leighton were then back in action with a home game against Wellingborough Town on Tuesday (15th) after this week’s Observer had gone to press.
On Saturday, an MK Dons XI visit the Freed Veneers Community Stadium, then Leighton go to Kempston Rovers on Tuesday.