​Leighton hope to return to action after call-off

Leighton Town were without a game last weekend.

​Leighton Town were due to return to action in the County Cup on Tuesday night after seeing their weekend league fixture postponed.

In line with many other games across the country, the match at Welwyn Garden City was called off due a waterlogged pitch in Hertfordshire, with a new date for the game yet to be confirmed.

Only two games were played in the SPL Division One Central last weekend such was the impact of the weather, and both of those were on artificial surfaces as Biggleswade FC drew 1-1 with Ware in Bedford and Enfield FC fell 2-0 at home to Beaconsfield Town.

Leighton were due to welcome Real Bedford in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday, after this week’s Observer went to press.

This weekend, Leighton then have another home game as North Leigh are the visitors to the Freed Veneers Community Stadium.

North Leigh currently sit bottom of the table with just one win to their name so far, and on five points, with Leighton just four points and two places outside the relegation zone and in need of a win to help lift themselves clear.

Paul Reed has overseen a win and two draws from his six games in charge so far and will be hoping for another three points as Leighton aim to continue their overall improvement since previous boss Gary Flinn departed the club in September.

Leighton will then go to play-off chasing Thame United on December 21 before they are the only team in the league to have a break from games on Boxing Day and December 28, their next game being the New Year’s Day encounter at Enfield.

