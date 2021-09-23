Leighton Town are top of the table after big win at Tring

Goalmouth action at Tring

Leighton Town are top of the league after another good week in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division.

Cheered on by 100 travelling supporters, Town won 4-0 at local rivals Tring Athletic on Saturday, following their 3-2 fightback at Leverstock Green last Tuesday evening to claim the points with three second-half goals.

At the Grass Roots Stadium, Ashton Campbell coolly slotted past the keeper in the second minute to give Town a 1-0 lead at half time and went on to complete his hat-trick.

Danny Webb

Danny Webb hit the other, to ensure the points at Tring, who were reduced to ten men on the hour after a late challenge on Jordan Frederick.

Saturday’s win was made even more impressive with Leighton missing three of their usual starters for the trip, Tom Silford, Dave Murphy and James Towel.

“The squad that has been built during the summer showed their strength in depth with a good day for the club,” said joint manager Joe Sweeney.

“After a change in formation and the introduction of Dave Parkinson, our attacking players were just too much going into the last quarter of the match, Ashton Campbell grabbed two more for his hat-trick and a fine performance on the day.

Ashton Campbell

“Parkinson’s skill and composure on the ball in advanced positions really did make a difference and where he will have been disappointed to find himself on the bench, he can be very happy with his contribution for the team on the day.

“Keeper Connor Coulson, and the back line of Ross Adams, Brian Foulger, Ethan Flanagan and Joe Fitzgerald, who defended well for 90 minutes, can be very pleased with their day’s work in keeping the clean sheet too.

Sweeney added: “Captain Jordon Fredrick dominated the midfield areas for 90 minutes, and although he took some heavy tackles and picked up bumps and bruises, he remained a focal point of the team and helped dictate the forward play.”

In midweek, from 2-0 down at half time, Campbell was also on target with an 82nd minute winner in Town’s comeback at Leverstock Green .

Celebrations for Ashton Campbell's hat-trick against Tring Athletic

Substitute Ross Adams equalised at 2-2 in the 66th minute after Tom Silford had begun Leighton’s revival soon after the interval.

Town now have 20 points from their opening nine games, with six wins, two draws and just one defeat by Harpenden Town, who are chasing in second place, three points adrift.

Without a midweek game this week, the squad have a chance to have two nights of training and recovery ahead of Saturday’s third consecutive away fixture, this time to 11th placed Arlesey Town, where Leighton will be hoping to finish off their first quarter of league games with another positive result.