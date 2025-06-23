Paul Reed is in positive mood ahead of Leighton Town’s new season.

Leighton Town boss Paul Reed believes this season’s Southern League Division One Central promotion race is wide open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season saw Real Bedford take the title by a whopping 15 points with their big budget leaving them a cut above the rest.

But Reed expects this season to be much more competitive with Leighton looking to take advantage of the level playing field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re ambitious. We give up a lot of time to do this. I’d be disappointed if we got to February and had nothing to play for,” he said during an interview with betting.co.uk’ s non league daily website.

““It’s wide open. You’ve got sides like Hitchin, Biggleswade, Hadley, Flackwell Heath. There’ll be a surprise package too.

“Our pre-season will be structured, tailored to hit the ground running. If we do that, then it’s up to us where we go.

“We just want to be in that mix come Christmas and then reevaluate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He now hopes the squad togetherness fostered during some tough times last season can pay dividends this time around.

“Players really value honesty at this level,” he added. “Whether you're doing well or struggling, we’re always open and honest. It leads to some tough conversations, but it’s how we operate.

"Players know we do what we say, and they enjoy their football here. Training numbers are up. Competition for places is healthy. That trust factor is huge."

And Reed believes the Bell Close faithful, who showed up in good numbers last season, can also play a big part in driving the club on to a top five finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We won games late because of that extra push from the supporters,” he said. “Those extra 200-300 fans make a massive difference. The players thrive on it.

“Winning helps, of course it does, but I think people saw a team that cared, that ran through walls to try and make the playoffs.

“The way the club promoted the games, engaged with the town—it brought people back. Now we see those same fans every week. It’s become part of their routine again.”

Leighton finished the 2024/25 season in seventh place and 12 points off the play-off places.