Leighton Town co-chairmen hail a positive 2024

​Leighton Town’s co-chairmen have hailed a progressive year on and off the pitch at the club as they look ahead to what they hope will be more of the same in 2025.

​Sean Downey and Dan Turney issued a message on the club’s official website over the festive period, highlighting the positives of the last 12 months.

It read: “During 2024 we have achieved a great deal off the field as a club. New turnstiles and gates have been installed, changing rooms have been extended and refurbished, as have the medical and laundry rooms.

"A new coaches/managers room has been created, the kitchen has been upgraded, a new tea bar built, the pitch has been widened to meet FA requirements, new fire doors have been installed in the clubhouse, the bar surround has been refurbished and upgraded and countless other smaller but important jobs have been completed that enable us to feel a collective pride in the high quality community environment we are creating together at Bell Close.

"This has been hard work and costly but the good news is that despite the expense of these important improvements, the club is now debt free for the first time in decades! Much remains to be done and the Executive Committee are working hard to ensure that this momentum carries on into 2025.

“On the pitch, performances and results have been mixed, as we continue to re-establish ourselves at step four and grapple with the significant demands football at this level presents.

"However, across the club there is a growing optimism that 2025 will bring more consistent performances and results as the coaching staff continue to build the squad and assert their personality and ideas on the first team and across the club.”

Leighton had no games over Christmas week, but are due to go to Enfield FC on New Year’s Day before then welcoming Flackwell Heath on Saturday and then travelling to Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday night (7th).