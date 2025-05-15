Leighton Town discover next season's opponents as league constitution is confirmed

Leighton Town will be up against clubs including Aylesbury United (pictured playing the Reds above) next season. Photo: Andrew Parker.

Leighton Town can start plotting their trips for next season after the FA announced their league allocations for the 2025-26 season

The Reds will remain in the Southern Premier League Division One Central, but there will be some new teams alongside those who have also retained their place in that division.

Promoted from step five are London Lions and MK Irish, while Biggleswade Town, Marlow and Hitchin Town have dropped down from step three. There is also a lateral movement for Rayners Lane from the Isthmian League South Central.

The full line-up in the SPL Division One Central will be: AFC Dunstable, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Beaconsfield Town, Biggleswade FC, Biggleswade Town, Enfield, Flackwell Heath, Hadley, Hertford Town, Hitchin Town, Leighton Town, Leverstock Green, London Lions, Marlow, MK Irish, Northwood, Rayners Lane, Stotfold, Thame United, Ware, Welwyn Garden City.

All allocations are pending any appeals and final ratification in the coming weeks.