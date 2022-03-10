Leighton Town gearing up for huge week in league and cup

Joe Fitzgerald crosses for Luke Pyman in Leighton Town’s 2-0 defeat by Tring Athletic on Saturday Picture by Andrew Parker

Leighton Town became Tring Athletic’s latest high-flying conquest as they went down 2-0 watched by a crowd of almost 500 at Bell Close on Saturday.

In recent weeks, Tring - 15th in the table - have beaten third-paced Hadley as well as holding New Salamis, currently second, to a draw.

The visitors were 2-0 up at half time against Leighton, who couldn’t find a way back.

“It was frustrating to lose a game,” said manager Paul Bonham.

“Their goals came from two mistakes, but (Tring manager) Ryan Sturges deserves massive credit. They’re undefeated in their last five games and have beaten or taken points off three teams at the top. They’ve had a good turn around.

“They’re a young, fearless side and overall deserved their victory. It’s frustrating we couldn’t get the points, especially with another a crowd of just under 500, which is amazing.

“The boys were very disappointed. They kept trying and kept pushing, but just didn’t have enough in the final third.

“They weren’t ruthless enough and didn’t create enough chances, although there were some good individual performances.”

It’s back to the training pitch this week, then a chances to bounce back with a busy schedule.

This Saturday Leighton have a trip to 17th-placed London Colney, who were beaten 3-0 by Dunstable Town in their latest outing and 5-1 by Risborough last Tuesday.

Leighton are then due to play their big Beds Senior Cup semi-final next Tuesday (March 15) at Bell Close against Biggleswade FC (who beat AFC Dunstable 2-0), after overcoming Luton Town in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the last round.

And Leighton will play their rearranged league game at Risborough Rangers’ BEP Stadium on Saturday 19th.

“We’ll make sure there’s a reaction to this performance on Saturday,” said Bonham.

“Then we have a huge week. The Beds Senior Cup game at home will be another good night under the lights.

“And then it’s Risborough. We’re looking forward to playing them and it should be a really good game.”

The sides met back on the opening day of the season and drew 1-1.

“The team are still very upbeat,” added Bonham. “They’re disappointed about losing a game but their reaction will be to get back on the winning track.”

Leighton have slipped to fourth in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division on 56 points from 30 games, with Risborough top on 70 points from their 27 fixtures, but with games in hand over their rivals.