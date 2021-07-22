Leighton Town looking forward to welcoming fans at friendlies

Captain Jordan Frederick - pictured at Berkhamsted - scored in Town’s win over Pitstone (Picture by Andrew Parker)

Leighton Town are keen to open the doors of Bell Close to everyone again as their pre-season preparations continue with two big games.

On Saturday Hitchin Town are the visitors for a 3pm kick-off and on Tuesday (27th) Town host Kings Langley at 7.30pm.

“Both teams play a couple of levels above us so they should be a good test,” said joint manager Joe Sweeney.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all supporters, especially families from the town itself.

“It’s a great place for adults to relax and have a drink, whilst their children can have fun in safe and secure surroundings.

“Now restrictions have been lifted, everyone can enjoy the game without track and trace, tables of six or masks and social distancing.”

Entry to the friendlies is £5 for adults, £2 concessions and free for all under 12s if with a paying adult.

Town come into these games on the back of a 3-0 win at Pitstone & Ivinghoe last Thursday with goals from Ashton Campbell, Ross Taylor and Jordon Frederick.

Then on Saturday Town notched up a 2-1 win at Bovingdon, where Danny Webb and Ashton Campbell were the scorers. On Leighton played AFC Dunstable, strong opposition from a level above, who were 2-0 winners.

Fixtures for the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division were released earlier this week, starting with hosting Risborough Rangers on Tuesday, August 3 before Leighton’s visit to FC Clacton in the FA Cup and their first away game in the league at New Salamis on August 14.